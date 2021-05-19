Commerce Bank Purchases 452 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,400,000 after buying an additional 173,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dover by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,377,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dover by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $88.80 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

