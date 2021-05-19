Commerce Bank Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,139 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $217.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.