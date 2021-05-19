Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.