Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,028 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after buying an additional 170,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB opened at $165.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

