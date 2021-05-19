Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

