Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,267 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,427,611 shares of company stock valued at $85,437,938.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

