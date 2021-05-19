Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17,191.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

