Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.