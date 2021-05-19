Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.