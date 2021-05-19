Comparing SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.81 $26.55 million $1.68 13.71 Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 2.65 $16.90 million $1.21 17.17

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82% Capital Bancorp 15.13% 15.12% 1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SmartFinancial and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.09%. Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.64%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2021, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle; and 1 loan production office and 1 service center. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and other consumer loans that include secured and unsecured installment, term, car, and boat loans to individuals. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.