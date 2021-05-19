Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPGY. AlphaValue cut shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.