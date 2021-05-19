Computer Modelling Group (CMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

CMG opened at C$5.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The stock has a market cap of C$439.16 million and a PE ratio of 19.13. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$6.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.41%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 883,300 shares in the company, valued at C$5,741,450.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

