Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $37.52. 171,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

