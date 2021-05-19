Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 12,395 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.16% of SPX worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SPX by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

