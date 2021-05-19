Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 35,345 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,345 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Virtu Financial worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 53,724 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.