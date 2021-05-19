Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREE stock opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.32. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.38.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

