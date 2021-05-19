Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 108,560 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 170.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,693,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 748,399 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 491,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after purchasing an additional 345,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

