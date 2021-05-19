Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 14,887 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Progyny were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,117,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,025,633.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,818 shares of company stock valued at $23,029,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

