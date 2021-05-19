Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,205 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $12,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

GPI stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.