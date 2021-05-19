Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce $62.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.15 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $67.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $248.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $243.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $267.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,139. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services accounts for 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

