CONTRACOIN Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $118,212.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00096613 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,535,056 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

