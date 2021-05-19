Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $272.75 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.23.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

