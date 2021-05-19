Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.87

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 26749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CORE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

