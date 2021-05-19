CorionX One Day Volume Reaches $231,240.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 42% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CorionX has a market capitalization of $332,993.42 and approximately $231,240.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01047707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00094523 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,334,217 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

