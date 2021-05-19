Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.39.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$42.00 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$788.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4,666.67.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.53 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,666.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.