Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 2.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $52,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,130. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.