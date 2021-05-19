Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,288. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.07.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

