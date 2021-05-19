Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Argus

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

