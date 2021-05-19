County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. County Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICBK. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.39. 13,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

