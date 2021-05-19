Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.33 Million

Analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post sales of $494.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.00 million and the lowest is $490.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $454.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

CVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter worth $146,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.65. 9,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Covanta has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

