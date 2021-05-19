Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COVTY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Covestro alerts:

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. Covestro has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.4705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.