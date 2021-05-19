Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,080 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

