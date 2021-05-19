CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CPPGroup (LON:CPP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on the stock.

CPPGroup stock opened at GBX 532.50 ($6.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £46.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59. CPPGroup has a one year low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 542.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 421.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

In other CPPGroup news, insider Oliver Laird sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £41,470 ($54,180.82).

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

