Craig Hallum Raises PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $50.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,802,000.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

