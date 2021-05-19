Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €36.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.35 ($39.24).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.50 ($41.76) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 52-week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

