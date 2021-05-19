Credit Suisse Group Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $39.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of ASO opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $21,904,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

