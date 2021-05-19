Credits Price Tops $0.0596 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and $678,383.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000800 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

