Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Crexendo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

CXDO stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of 93.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crexendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Crexendo by 927.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crexendo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

