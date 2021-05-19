Critical Comparison: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) versus Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Till Capital and Heritage Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.88%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Till Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00% Heritage Insurance 3.38% 4.29% 0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Heritage Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 130.19 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Heritage Insurance $511.30 million 0.46 $28.64 million $0.95 8.88

Heritage Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance. The company writes personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

