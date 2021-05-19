CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.85.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $196.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day moving average is $195.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of -409.95 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,032,731. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

