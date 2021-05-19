CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRT.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of CRT.UN opened at C$16.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.69.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann bought 20,000 shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

