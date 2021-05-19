Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. 298,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $432.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

