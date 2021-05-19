Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

