Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,054,522,000 after buying an additional 232,138 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,163,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,310,000 after buying an additional 81,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $142,590,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

NYSE PKI opened at $141.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.26 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

