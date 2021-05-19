Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.