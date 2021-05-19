Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.15.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $319.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.10 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

