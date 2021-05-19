Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.