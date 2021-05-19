Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.77 billion-$24.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.20 billion.

CMI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.24. 1,043,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,961. Cummins has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.