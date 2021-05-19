Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Down to $15.10

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $14.22. Curis shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 4,870 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

