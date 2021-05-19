Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Up 11.1%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 47,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,691,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $4,341,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Curis by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $11,434,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

